WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has passed away at the age of 76, according to a new statement from All Elite Wrestling.

“AEW is saddened to learn that Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Harley Race has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this difficult time,” the statement reads.

The passing has not been confirmed by WWE or the Twitter accounts linked to Race and his World League Wrestling promotion, but we will keep you updated.

We noted back in mid-July that Race had been hospitalized for more than one week due to health issues that came up while he was traveling to Knoxville, TN for a fan convention. Race then canceled all upcoming bookings, but it looks like he was back at home at the end of the month, just earlier this week. Race confirmed back in March that he was battling lung cancer.

Stay tuned for more on Race’s passing. You can see AEW’s full post below: