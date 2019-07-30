Indie star Marko Stunt took to Twitter today to reveal a big 23rd birthday present he received – a contract from All Elite Wrestling.

“It’s my 23rd birthday, and I can’t think of another way to celebrate, than by announcing something huge! I would like to announce that I have OFFICIALLY signed with @AEWrestling! Thank you to everyone who has supported me, and everyone at AEW! This is just the beginning,” Stunt wrote.

Marko made his AEW debut back at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in late May, participating in the Casino Battle Royale on the “Buy In” pre-show. He entered at #7 and was eliminated by Ace Romero, without picking up any eliminations. Stunt then accompanied Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy to the ring at Fight for the Fallen earlier this month for the Triple Threat tag team match against Angelico and Jack Evans, and winners The Dark Order. Stunt also worked the All In event in 2018, participating in the Over Budget Battle Royale on the pre-show.

You can see Stunt’s full announcement on signing with AEW below: