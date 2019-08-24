AEW star Fenix suffered a leg injury at an independent event last night. Fenix appeared for Big Time Wrestling teaming with brother Pentagon Jr to take on Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart.

Fenix reportedly delivered a super-kick to Teddy Hart when he grabbed his leg in agony. He rolled out of the ring shortly after and motioned that he was injured. Guerrera then pinned Pentagon in the ring shortly after to end the match.

Fenix and Pentagon are scheduled to face Matt & Nick Jackson for the AAA tag team championships on August 31st at All Out in Chicago. Taya Valkyrie spoke with Fenix and Tweeted out the following update, noting that he did not suffer a broken leg:

Just spoke to Fenix and he is going to be ok. Thank god 🙏🏻 No break thank god — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) August 24, 2019

AEW’s All Out PPV event will be taking place next weekend from Chicago, Illinois. One of AEW’s biggest stars Jon Moxley has already been taken off of the show. Moxley is suffering from a serious elbow injury due to complications from MRSA. The former WWE Superstar will be healed in time for the start of AEW’s run on TNT. It is not yet known when or if AEW plan on rebooking the Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega match that would’ve taken place on the show.