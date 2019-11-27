AEW Star Joey Janela recently took to Twitter to express his frustration with the way he is being used in the company. Janela has since deleted the tweet, but it is not a good look for the newly formed brand.

Janela tweeted “Didn’t get on my flight for @AEWrestling Dynamite tonight, I’m not going…. Nothing was addressed about the way I was eliminated from the match last week, I’m losing all the steam I created on my own through 14 years of hard work, right these wrongs and answer the phone…”

We do not currently know if this is part of an angle. It will be interesting to see how/if Janela is used over the next few weeks on Dynamite.

