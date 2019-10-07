WWE held their Hell In a Cell Network event last night. There has been critical reception from both fans and media regarding the ending of the show. Bray Wyatt seemingly took a win via DQ against Seth Rollins. It has been revealed however that the match ended due to Referee Stoppage. Although it appears as though Wyatt is still being listed as the winner.

AEW Champion Chris Jericho reacted to the events of last night via Twitter. A fan contacted Jericho and asked “@IAmJericho what do you think of a Hell in The Cell ending in a DQ, asking for a few million friends?” Jericho then reacted with an emoji that you can see below.

Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks also seemingly took a dig at WWE in the aftermath of the show. Jackson simply tweeted “we’ll be back Wednesday for a new episode of Dynamite on TNT.” The tweet was sent shortly after the show and the anger brewing online. So you can make your own observations on Jackson’s tweet.