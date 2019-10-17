AEW Champion Chris Jericho teased a major bout for the upcoming Full Gear PPV. The leader of the Inner Circle faction passed a message along for Santana and Ortiz on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Jericho stated that they wanted The Young Bucks in a tag team bout. The Bucks and the former LAX are considered two of the best tag teams on the planet, so this should be an absolute barnburner.

Jericho himself already has a headline bout confirmed for the show. ‘Le Champion’ Jericho will be taking on AEW EVP Cody Rhodes in a bout for the All Elite World Championship. Jericho had some disparaging remarks towards Cody and his family when he first unveiled his Inner Circle faction. You can check that out via the video below:

