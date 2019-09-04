It looks like the stolen AEW World Title belt situation has been resolved.

As noted, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho had the title belt stolen on Sunday while eating dinner at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida, hours after winning the title by defeating Adam Page in the main event of AEW All Out. You can read our original report on what happened by clicking here. You can read Jericho’s video promo on the theft by clicking here.

We noted earlier this morning how the Tallahassee Police Department posted on Facebook that the title was found. They included a photo of an officer with the title and tagged Jericho, but the post was deleted soon after. A TPD spokesperson then told Tallahassee.com that the investigation remained active and open.

In an update, AEW posted a screenshot of the now-deleted TPD Facebook photo this afternoon and thanked them.

AEW wrote, “Case solved .. thank you @TallyPD”

Seen below, the photo that AEW posted a screenshot of is the same photo that was deleted from Facebook this morning by TPD.

The caption on the photo said, “Chris Jericho we have something that belongs to you. Celebrate with #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly. (responsibly of course)! More information to follow. #foundit #championshipbelt”

Stay tuned for more updates on what happened with the title. You can see AEW’s tweet below: