AEW has announced that their 7th TNT episode will air from the legendary Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 13.

Tickets for the AEW Nashville debut will go on sale Friday, September 13 at 12 noon ET.

This will be the first TNT episode that takes place after the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 9.

As seen below, wrestlers featured on the Nashville promotional graphic are AEW World Champion Chris Jericho Jon Moxley, Nyla Rose and Cody Rhodes.

Below are the current line-ups for the first few AEW on TNT episodes and the Full Gear pay-per-view:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women’s World Title defense, Nyla Rose or Riho vs. TBA

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals

Wednesday, November 6

Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

* TBA

Saturday, November 9

Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

* Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Wednesday, November 13

Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN

* TBA

Wednesday, November 27

Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL

* TBA