Chris Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that he will do battle with “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view during Labor Day Weekend near Chicago.

Page won the Casino Battle Royale on the AEW Double Or Nothing “Buy In” pre-show this past Saturday night to earn a shot against the winner of Jericho vs. Kenny Omega, in a match that will crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion. It looks like AEW will be crowning that champion at All Out.

All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, the same arena where All In was held last year. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14.

For those who missed it, below is a closer look at the AEW World Heavyweight Title belt, recently tweeted by AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appeared at Double Or Nothing last weekend to reveal the belt.