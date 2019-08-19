Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) has signed on to write a new GLOW comic book series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

IDW Publishing will be releasing a new GLOW comic book series this fall, and AJ will be teaming up with actress Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) to write the stories.

Making their comic book writing debuts with the series, AJ and Garcia will write “GLOW vs. The Babyface” with Hannah Templer returning as the artist.

“As huge fans of the Netflix series, Aimee and I are thrilled and honored to get our hands on the ladies of GLOW,” AJ said in a statement. “Aimee’s experience in acting and my experience in pro-wrestling makes us a formidable tag team with a unique perspective to truly channel the voices of these hilarious heroines. Our mission as writing partners is to represent diverse, complex, and unbreakable female characters, which is why GLOW feels like the perfect fit.”

“GLOW vs. The Babyface” will be a four-part series that sees the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling going up against a new unexpected nemesis – a news anchor who is determined to convince everyone that wrestling can and will corrupt the youth of America. While the women of GLOW struggle to convince everyone, and themselves, that they’re not a bad influence on kids, they become responsible for a run-away preteen that has been living under their wrestling ring, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new GLOW comic series will launch in November. The first issue will feature covers by artists Catherine Nodet, Nicole Goux and Veronica Fish. The third season of GLOW was recently released on Netflix.