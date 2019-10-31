WWE Superstar AJ Styles successfully retained his United States Championship at tonight’s Crown Jewel event.

Styles defeated Humberto Carrillo for the belt after Carrillo won a 20-man Battle Royal earlier in the night to earn the opportunity.

You can follow our coverage of Crown Jewel here.

