This week’s WWE RAW ended with a big heel turn as The Club reunited to stand tall over WWE United States Champion Ricochet after a triple team beatdown.
The main event saw Ricochet retain his title over AJ Styles, just minutes after they did an angle where Styles won the belt, but the match was re-started due to Ricochet’s leg being under the bottom rope. After the win, Styles and Ricochet shook hands in the middle of the ring until Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared before AJ’s heel turn.
Styles is expected to challenge Ricochet at the July 13 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Below are a few shots from this week’s heel turn at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX:
DID THIS JUST HAPPEN?! @AJStylesOrg is your NEW #USChampion!
We seem to have some confusion. @KingRicochet's foot APPEARED to be under the bottom rope during that pin by @AJStylesOrg following the #PhenomenalForearm!
This #USTitle match has been RESTARTED, and @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE are here to take it all in this time…
Can't win the #USTitle out there, but WOW, what a #PhenomenalForearm from @AJStylesOrg!
HE DID IT. @KingRicochet gets by @AJStylesOrg to RETAIN the #USTitle on #RAW!
.@KingRicochet is doing EVERYTHING he can to retain his #USTitle, but @AJStylesOrg won't give up without a FIGHT!
The Club rides again… 🤘🤘🤘 @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE
WHAT ARE YOU DOING, @AJStylesOrg?!
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 #StylesClash
