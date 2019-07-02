This week’s WWE RAW ended with a big heel turn as The Club reunited to stand tall over WWE United States Champion Ricochet after a triple team beatdown.

The main event saw Ricochet retain his title over AJ Styles, just minutes after they did an angle where Styles won the belt, but the match was re-started due to Ricochet’s leg being under the bottom rope. After the win, Styles and Ricochet shook hands in the middle of the ring until Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared before AJ’s heel turn.

Styles is expected to challenge Ricochet at the July 13 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Below are a few shots from this week’s heel turn at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX: