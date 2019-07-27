WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss showed off some new ink earlier today on social media. The two new phrases that Bliss had inked said “stand out” and the other said “you can.” You can check out the image here.

Bliss’ Instagram story revealed that the “stand out” tattoo was a reference to her love of Disney. This specific phrase comes from Powerline, a character from A Goofy Movie which was released in 1995 (I’m so old).

Alexa Bliss will be taking on WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch this Monday on RAW. The bout will be a non title match.

