It was previously reported that Alexa Bliss is suffering from a bad sinus infection, which is why she wasn’t at RAW and why she missed a promotional appearance on Monday. This is also why Nikki Cross was added to Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view to make it a 2-on-1 Handicap Match for the title.

Bliss took to Instagram today and said she’s felt the sickest she’s been in her life for the past two weeks.

She wrote, “After being the sickest I think I’ve ever been in my life for almost 2 weeks… @cynsationalbeauty came over to make sure the pink & tone was touched up on my hair for #ExtremeRules thank you @cynsationalbeauty @capelliloft”

You can see Bliss’ full IG ppost below: