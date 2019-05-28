Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Sky Sports and said she looks forward to wrestling a WWE match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the future.

WWE returns to the Kingdom next week for Super ShowDown and once again there are no women’s matches on the card due to local laws. Bliss and Sasha Banks made history back in December 2017 when they wrestled the first women’s match in the Middle East during a WWE live event in Abu Dhabi.

Bliss was part of a history-making match in the Middle East in December 2017 when she wrestled Sasha Banks in the first WWE women’s match in Abu Dhabi. She said she hopes to participate in another first for the company in Saudi Arabia.

“I would love to [have a match in Saudi Arabia],” Bliss said. “I was very nervous at first with the match in Abu Dhabi because I didn’t know how we were going to be received but it was actually incredible.

“The crowd was all for our women being there and having that title match. I had an amazing time and I would love to be able to be have a match in Saudi Arabia if given the opportunity. Women have never competed there in any aspect so it would be awesome to entertain there and break down barriers. It shows that our business is global.”