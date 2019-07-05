Ali took to Twitter and shot down a report that said he had surgery back on June 28.

Apparently several websites were confused by a report on Jinder Mahal’s knee surgery that took place on June 28. Mahal suffered the knee injury during a June 15 live event match against Ali, and some sites misread the Wrestling Observer report on Mahal’s surgery. Ali dismissed the report and confirmed that he did visit the dentist last week.

“Ummm…I had a root canal procedure on Wednesday. I think I’ll be okay,” Ali wrote.

You can see Ali’s tweet below: