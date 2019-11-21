Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox recently took to Instagram to talk about her ongoing battle with alcohol addiction. The former Superstar from the ‘Divas’ era wrote the following on her IG page:

“The cats outta the bag…. #recovery #sobermovement #resilienceamongmankind #rambrand”

Instagram Post

“[emoji]… for a WHILE I thought I could avoid addressing my #recovery of alcohol. I am human, and realized it was time to be #transparent and #honest w you #socialmedia now written on #cyberconcrete [emoji] TODAY, Im a few months #sober, I’ve creatively navigated my emotions, snagged some new skills AND I WANT TO HELP!!! Ive learned that alcoholism is life threatening situation and support is available!! I figured I can sharing my insight and BE of SERVICE to anyone finding it hard to believe that ‘YOU ARE IMPORTANT’ and deserve an opportunity to learn how to live a clean and sober life…”

Fox elaborated further, writing “it would be an honor to share my #hope, #strength, and #experience [emoji] SNAIL MAIL ME at @resilienceamongmankind 3948 3rd Street South suite #442; Jacksonville Beach 32250 [emoji]. I’m inviting everyone to a safe social place to discuss and expand understanding of our transforming minds [emoji]. #fancyasfox [emoji]#foxyladies are in #recovery too!! Ok! Thx for allowing me get that off my chest!! [emoji]#rambrand #resilienceamongmankind – V. III. x.”

