All Elite Wrestling will be presenting their second ever show this weekend. Fyter Fest will be taking place from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The company announced that the show will be ‘free’ to watch via Bleacher Report’s B/R Live service in the United States. Fans across the globe will be able to access the show via FITE TV.
There are some big bouts coming up for AEW’s second event. These include Jon Moxley’s official AEW debut and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs Pentagon Jr, Fenix and Laredo kid. Check out the full card below:
Fyter Fest
- Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Laredo Kid
- Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela
- Cody vs. Darby Allin
- Adam Page vs. MJF vs. Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc
- Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose
- Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA
- HARDCORE MATCH (PRE-SHOW) – Michael Nakazawa vs. Jebailey
- TAG MATCH (PRE-SHOW) – SCU vs. Private Party vs. Best Friends (Winner advances to All Out for a shot at a first round bye in AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament)