All Elite Wrestling will be presenting their second ever show this weekend. Fyter Fest will be taking place from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The company announced that the show will be ‘free’ to watch via Bleacher Report’s B/R Live service in the United States. Fans across the globe will be able to access the show via FITE TV.

There are some big bouts coming up for AEW’s second event. These include Jon Moxley’s official AEW debut and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs Pentagon Jr, Fenix and Laredo kid. Check out the full card below:

Fyter Fest