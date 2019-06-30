All Elite Wrestling presented their second ever show this weekend. Fyter Fest took place from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The company announced that the show would be ‘free’ to watch via Bleacher Report’s B/R Live service in the United States. Fans across the globe are still able to access the show via FITE TV.
Here’s the results for the show:
- For a Match at All Out to Earn a Bye in The Tag Title Tournament: Best Friends defeated Private Party & SCU @ 16:05 via pin
- Allie defeated Leva Bates @ 8:55 via pin
- Hardcore Match: Michael Nakazawa defeated Alex Jebiley @ 9:10 via pin
- CIMA defeated Christopher Daniels @ 9:50 via pin
- Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki & Nyla Rose @ 13:15 via pin
- Hangman Page defeated MJF, Jimmy Havoc, & Jungle Boy @ 10:50 via pin
- Cody vs. Darby Allin went to a draw @ 20:00
- Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson defeated The Lucha Bros. & Laredo Kid @ 20:20 via pin
- Non-Sanctioned Match: Jon Moxley defeated Joey Janela @ 20:10 via pin