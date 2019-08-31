TNT aired a ‘Countdown To All Out’ programme last night as a feature on the network. The special aired on TNT on Friday night from 10-11pm ET. This is the first piece of AEW programming that has aired on the network.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline has also confirmed what the commentary lineup will be for All Out. The pay-per-view will be called by Jim Ross, Excalibur and Alex “GoldenBoy” Mendez. GoldenBoy confirmed that he would be calling the show in a tweet reacting to his arrival announcement by AEW.

