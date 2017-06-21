Former Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha made their return on tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live, in which Chad Gable accepted WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens’ “Face of America” Open Challenge. Both Gable and his tag team partner Jason Jordan have been kept off of WWE television since the April 25th episode of Smackdown Live, in which they defeated the Colons in a Beat the Clock Challenge. Since then, they have mostly worked house shows and dark matches.