Andrade and Charlotte Flair are currently taking some time away from WWE action due to Andrade’s mother passing away, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Flair and Andrade missed weekend and Monday WWE live events, and Flair’s status for tonight’s SmackDown from Sacramento, CA is up in the air. Meltzer noted that Andrade likely will not be at SmackDown tonight.

Andrade’s mother, Juanis Oropeza, reportedly passed away over the weekend while Andrade was in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Super ShowDown match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. Oropeza reportedly had been sick for several weeks, if not months.

WWE’s official preview for tonight’s SmackDown makes no mention of Flair or Andrade.