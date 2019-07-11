AEW has announced that Dr. Britt Baker will be in action at Saturday’s Fight for the Fallen event.

There’s no word yet on who Baker will be wrestling, but we will keep you updated. It’s been reported that AEW is looking to push Baker at the top of their women’s division.

UPDATE: AEW has also announced that international women’s indie star Bea Priestley will make her AEW debut at Fight for the Fallen. There’s no word yet on if she will be facing Baker.

“The Buy In” pre-show for Fight for the Fallen will begin at 7:45pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel this Saturday night. The Fight for the Fallen main card will then begin at 8:15pm ET, for free on BR Live. Fight for the Fallen will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Below is the updated card for Saturday:

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix

Dr. Britt Baker vs. TBA

Bea Priestley’s AEW debut vs. TBA

Chris Jericho will have a live mic

The Buy In Pre-show

MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates