Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black was a featured match on this week’s WWE SmackDown Live. This was reportedly added to the show because of the changes Vince McMahon made during Tuesday afternoon. This is according to Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

We recently reported how McMahon arrived to the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday and reportedly “tore up” the original script. After Vince made his changes and added re-writes, there was apparently still one hour of TV left to fill. That is when the decision was made to go ahead with the match between Black and Zayn on Tuesday night.

Zayn vs. Black had been scheduled for Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. There’s a chance that the match still goes ahead, but it is very unlikely. It is unfortunate that the match got scrapped as both Zayn and Black could put on a solid performance if given the time. Black had a stellar match against Cesaro at last month’s Extreme Rules PPV. That bout was so highly rated that many fans were clamouring for a rematch at Summerslam.

Giving Sami Zayn a shot in Canada could’ve also been a benefit for his current run. As we said the match could still happen but as of writing it is reportedly very, very unlikely.