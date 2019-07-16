Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt is the current plan for WWE SummerSlam, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Wyatt returned to WWE action on last night’s RAW and attacked Balor to set up the feud. There’s no word yet on if they will have Balor bring back his Demon character for the match. This would be a rematch from SummerSlam 2017, where Balor’s Demon King defeated Wyatt.

As noted on Monday, Balor is scheduled to take two months away from WWE after the SummerSlam pay-per-view. It’s believed that he just wants to “re-charge” but that has not been confirmed. He is expected to be back.

SummerSlam takes place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.