We recently reported on the likelihood of Roman Reigns’ attacker on Smackdown Live this week. There’s been speculation on Samoa Joe being the mystery man behind the attack, to continue the Joe vs. Reigns feud for SummerSlam. But then it looked like Buddy Murphy may have been the attacker.

Now we’ve got some more news regarding Reigns and the potential upcoming feud. Daniel Bryan is scheduled to be taking on Reigns at live events in the fall. This includes both the RAW and SmackDown television tapings at Madison Square Garden in early September. They’re also anticipated to collide at the WWE live event at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ on September 28th.

Whilst these live events are always subject to change they’re also a good indicator of where WWE is heading. Bryan has been hyping a ‘career altering’ decision recently, could taking on/taking out Roman Reigns be that decision? Bryan may well want to get himself back in the hunt for the WWE Championship, so a feud against one of the biggest stars in the company might be on the horizon.