R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion after defeating Robert Roode for the title in the back parking lot of the Times Union Center in Albany, NY during tonight’s WWE RAW.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed the new title on tonight’s RAW and announced that it will be up for grabs at any time and any place. The title is open to anyone from the WWE NXT, NXT UK, RAW, SmackDown and 205 Live rosters. It will also be open to Legends.

The first champion crowned in a Scramble was Titus O’Neil, but he quickly lost the title to Roode. WWE then aired several segments that saw Superstars chasing Roode around the arena, ending with Truth tricking Roode and pinning him for the title.

The WWE website wrote on the title, “New title, new rules, new Raw? Seeking to bring the rawness back to the third hour of Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley introduced the 24/7 Championship, a new title that can be won or lost at any time, in any place, as long as there’s a referee present, with competition is open to all brands, including 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK. The idea, Foley said, was to reinforce the notion that a champion must eat, sleep and breathe the title if he wants to be worthy of the name.”

Below are a few more shots of the title in action at tonight’s RAW, along with shots from the original segment: