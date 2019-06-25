Jinder Mahal has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The new deal is said to be for 5 years, which is the length that WWE has been re-signing talents to as of late.

Jinder is currently on the SmackDown brand and has been involved in recent WWE 24/7 Title chase segments. He recently became a two-time WWE 24/7 Champion but lost the title during a flight to Saudi Arabia.

Mahal won the WWE Title from Randy Orton back in May 2017, his first title run in the company. He would hold the WWE Title for 170 days, dropping it to AJ Styles on a November SmackDown episode that year. Mahal has held the WWE United States Title since then, but hasn’t had much of a push on RAW or SmackDown since last year.

Jinder joins Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis as talents who have recently signed new five-year contracts.