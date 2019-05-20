The official trailer has been released for Nickelodeon’s “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?” hosted by John Cena. The ‘reboot’ of the popular game show premieres on Monday, June 10th at 7pm EST.

Are You Smarter features adult contestants putting their knowledge to the test by answering questions taken directly from elementary school curriculum.

According to a Nickelodeon press release, “New game elements will be added to the show, including an additional ‘cheat’ option, new ways contestants can enlist the help of their grade-school classmates, as well as a ‘final exam,’ where contestants must answer a question from each grade in a race against the clock.”

In addition to hosting, John Cena will also serve as an Executive Producer along with Mark Burnett and Barry Poznick.

Check out this sneak peak of Cena hosting Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader: