Former WWE Producer and NWA/WCW legend Arn Anderson recently spoke to the media backstage at the Starrcast event. Anderson specifically had some high praise for one of WWE’s most underutlized talents.

“A lot of guys wonder why I pick out Luke – Luke Harper is about 6’4″, he was about 300 lbs. and he trimmed down to I would probably say 250 lbs. His thought process before he goes to the ring, his planning, his ability to go out and whatever. If he has a lesser opponent, to be dominant, if he has an opponent of equal value, he knows how to get that guy over,” Arn stated.

Anderson has also mused before on the potential of Harper, he said on his podcast with Conrad Thompson that “he’s a throwback to the days when a top heel knew what his job was. And was job was to feature the guy in the ring with him and make him a star,” Arn explained. “Luke Harper is one of those guys and he’s big enough, and he’s rugged enough that he can make you believe anything he wants to. I just think a guy like that has so much value because he’s a big guy who doesn’t work like a big guy, if that makes any sense.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription