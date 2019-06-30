WWE Smackdown Live Superstars Asuka and Kairi Sane have earned a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Their manager, former WWE Superstar Paige announced this week on Smackdown Live that if current Champions The IIconics lost to The Kabuki Warriors this weekend in Tokyo then they would have to face the team once again in a Championship match.

Asuka and Sane did go on to defeat Peyton Royce and Billie Kay at WWE Tokyo. It has not yet been confirmed when the match for the titles will take place.

It is likely that The IIconics will be facing The Kabuki Warriors at Extreme Rules in a couple of weeks.