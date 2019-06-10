Netflix has announced that veteran actress Geena Davis will be joining the cast of GLOW this year, as seen in the new trailer above.

Davis, an Academy Award and Golden Globe winner, will play a character named Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.

Davis will appear in five of this season’s 10 episodes. The third season of the show will premiere on Friday, August 9, and will feature ten 30-minute episodes.

Netflix sent us the following blurb on the third season:

“Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.”

Netflix also sent us this first look at Geena’s character in GLOW: