Awesome Kong recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and talked about how she kept her ring return at AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view a secret last month.

Kong said she was too nervous to train in anybody’s ring for fear of tipping people off, and she even turned down indie bookings to remain under the radar. While Kong has appeared on Netflix’s GLOW series, she admitted she was worried that people had forgotten about her.

“I was worried that people had forgotten about me because it had been forever and a day since I had appeared on TV as a wrestler in Kong’s gear and her braids and everything,” she said. “I was extremely worried about it.”

Kong said the trepidation was still there just minutes before walking out in front of the live crowd, plus she got the “Baby Shark” song stuck in her head backstage. She revealed that a quick interaction with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page helped make the difference.

“I mean he squared me up shoulder-to-shoulder. He looked me dead in the eye with his piercing blue eyes and gave me this pep talk about positive thinking,” Kong said. “How I should read his book, and how I am who I am, and I know who I am. He told me I was going to go out there and kill it. It was exactly what I needed. This was not even three or four minutes before I walked out there. I was like, ‘Yes!’ This is what I needed to summon Kong. She is finally here.”

Kong revealed that she’s still a free agent, but we might see more of her from time to time. She worked Double Or Nothing, in the Fatal 4 Way with Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and winner Britt Baker, because she sees something special in AEW and wanted to be a part of history.

“I’ve always kind of been that rebel in wrestling. This promotion is kind of that exciting rebel in a way,” Kong said. “This force that will not be denied. I think it was the perfect portal for me to re-enter the wrestling world.”