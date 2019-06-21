As noted, R-Truth regained the WWE 24/7 Title last night after pinning Drake Maverick at Drake’s wedding to indie wrestler Renee Michelle.

Maverick reportedly pitched the title change idea to the company, according to PWInsider. WWE officials loved the idea and went with it.

The actual title change was filmed after the official nuptials had taken place. WWE NXT creative team member Joseph Belcastro played the pastor for the title change segment. There was other material filmed after the title change, but there’s no word yet on how it will be used, if at all.

We’ve noted how EC3 and Braun Strowman were groomsmen for the wedding, and that Matt Hardy was in attendance with his family. Jeremy Borash and former Impact star Cheerleader Melissa were also members of the wedding party. Other wrestling stars in attendance were Tyson Kidd, Natalya, Diamante and Kiera Hogan.

For those who missed it, you can see the title change above.