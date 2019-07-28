It was recently revealed that AEW will be starting on TNT October 2nd. The show will air live every Wednesday night on the cable channel. The debut show will be taking place inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The arena holds up to 20,000 people, AEW is looking to change things up when it comes to venues. It is not yet confirmed if the television show will be called Wednesday Night Dynamite as expected.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the promotion will be running different sized arenas based off of fan and ticket demand. The current expected level is arenas with around 6,000 to 11,000 seats. Reportedly the company are hoping to run around 100-120 live events per year, including many Saturday night house shows.

Outside of this the company are expecting to run 51 days of television and 4 PPVS. The PPV events are likely to be scattered across the year’s 4 quarters.

