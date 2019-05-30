We could see Pac return to All Elite Wrestling in the future as some people in the company still want to bring him in.

Regarding when we might see Pac return to AEW, Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Pac will likely be out of AEW until he drops Dragon Gate’s Open the Dream Gate Title. There’s no word yet on when that title change might happen, but the promotion was reportedly very happy with Pac. Pac’s return to AEW is not guaranteed, but likely.

There is said to be no real negativity or heat towards Pac from AEW officials, according to Meltzer. Pac vs. “Hangman” Adam Page was the first match announced for Double Or Nothing but as we’ve noted, it was pulled from the event due to creative differences that had to do with Pac not losing while he has the Dragon Gate title, and AEW being focused on wins & losses, and their longterm plans for Page. The match ended up being taped at an indie event in England, then released on YouTube. It ended in a DQ with Page winning. Meltzer noted that AEW Executive Vice President Nick Jackson really likes Pac, and he has power, but no one in the promotion really dislikes him at all. There were people in AEW who believed that even as Dragon Gate champion, Pac would still come in to lose to Page and things would be fine, but that didn’t happen. Despite that, there is no real negativity towards Pac and some people want him back with the promotion. Presuming Pac wants to work with AEW, it’s just a matter of when they can book him. Meltzer noted that AEW will continue to focus on wins & losses, and talents will have to win and lose, but if they can’t then they won’t be used.

As noted, Pac was pulled from AEW Fyter Fest promotional material earlier this week. He was scheduled to team with Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. to face The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, but now a mystery partner is listed for The Lucha Brothers. Meltzer noted that Pac was pulled from Fyter Fest 11 days ago, more than a week before Double Or Nothing and right around when the Pac vs. Page match was taped in England.