This week’s WWE SmackDown saw SummerSlam opponents team up for a loss as Ember Moon and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley lost to Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. The match saw Moon take the pin after a Twisted Bliss from Bliss.

There was some confusion over Moon suffering a loss right before she gets her title shot at SummerSlam, as it made no sense, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this was a political move.

WWE had plans to do three RAW vs. SmackDown matches on this week’s blue brand show, and Kevin Owens had to defeat Drew McIntyre, while WWE Champion Kofi Kingston had to defeat WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. This left the women’s tag team match, and RAW had to get the win in one of the three matches, which is why Moon took the loss.