We noted before how several of the promos on this week’s WWE RAW episode were not scripted word for word, which is an interesting change from the way things are normally done.

In an update, the backstage promo from Rey Mysterio was not scripted word for word, along with segments from Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Bayley did a backstage promo with Charly Caruso, where she talked about still being best friends with Banks. That promo was done before Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch teamed to face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in the main event, which saw Bayley turn heel to help Banks beat down Lynch. Banks had two promos on RAW – one was a quick backstage segment with Sarah Schreiber, where she intimidated Schreiber and ordered her to get the hell out of her face for trying to instigate, and the other was when she interrupted Lynch’s in-ring promo and said “The Man will be The Boss’ bitch” after their match at Clash of Champions.

Mysterio had one promo on the show – a backstage segment with Caruso. This promo is where Rey talked about being thankful for how his son Dominick talked him out of retiring. Rey also said parents are supposed to be responsible for pushing kids to follow their dreams, but now his son is pushing him to continue chasing his dreams. Rey ended the promo by saying he’s not done just yet and still has a lot more to accomplish, and that he’s doing this for his son.

These promos from this week’s RAW were all done without being heavily scripted word for word, described as using the old bullet points style and just “going for it.”

There is said to be an internal movement to try and do more promos like these were done moving forward. Some of the talents would receive more freedom with their promos, similar to the leeway that Kevin Owens gets on SmackDown, which is why his promos come off better than almost everyone else. It’s believed that Daniel Bryan has similar freedom with his TV promos.