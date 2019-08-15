The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed some of WWE’s plans heading into the Clash of Champions PPV. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will reportedly be put in a rematch with Randy Orton for his Championship.

Another match apparently planned for the ‘Clash event is Sasha Banks taking on RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The Revival vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods has reportedly been pitched by the SmackDown writers. But it is not yet confirmed. Vince McMahon has apparently not yet approved the match to be added to the card. This of course according to the Observer.

Two of the other rumored matches include Roman Reigns facing Daniel Bryan. This is another match that is not yet confirmed. The Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura rematch is also likely to take place on the show in September.