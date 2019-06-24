As noted, last night’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view main event saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retain his title over Baron Corbin. Corbin’s special referee Lacey Evans was taken out by RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch after playing favorites and helping Corbin during the match. Lynch had retained over Evans earlier in the night.

WWE is planning a big push for the Rollins – Lynch real-life relationship on WWE TV going forward, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Rollins and Lynch, but there has been speculation on a mixed tag team match on tonight’s RAW with Lynch and Rollins vs. Evans and Corbin.

As seen below, Rollins tweeted a shot from last night’s show-closing angle with Lynch and called himself The Man’s Man: