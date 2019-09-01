AEW held their latest PPV event ‘All Out’ last night from Chicago, Illinois. We’ve got some interesting notes from backstage at the event below:

Fans will have noticed that Cody Rhodes’ dog Pharaoh looked uneasy during Cody’s entrance last night. Mortars mistakenly went off during Rhodes’ entrance and these scared Pharaoh. Tony Khan mentioned after the event that the was not happy with the situation. Cody recently tweeted an update on Pharaoh, saying “he’s fine. The mortars (noisy ones) shouldn’t have fired. He got spooked just like with thunder. I’m glad he saw me though. He’s excited to meet folks tomorrow and help out the PAWS shelter.”

It is being reported that the AAA Tag Team Championships will no longer be featured on the show going forward. The Lucha Bros successfully defended their titles against The Young Bucks last night in a ladder match. The AAA belts will no longer be featured as the company are looking to push their AEW Tag Team Championships as heavily as possible.

Tenille Dashwood appeared in the 21-woman Battle Royale match. Although signed with IMPACT the company are looking to utilize her more going forward.