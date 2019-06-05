As noted, former Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion announced on Twitter yesterday that he is a free agent, taking bookings via [email protected]

Drake and Impact recently agreed on a settlement regarding his termination and his non-compete clause, which paved the way for Tuesday’s announcement on being a free agent, according to PWInsider. Drake is now free to sign a deal with any wrestling promotion.

Despite issues between the two sides back in April, it sounds like the split was on somewhat good terms. PWInsider noted that one Impact executive told them, “We are happy to have the issue resolved and we wish Eli Drake well going forward.”

It was reported in early April that Drake had been released from his Impact contract on April 7, weeks before it was to expire on May 31, and that Impact officials were looking to stop him from signing with any other promotions by pursuing a breach of contract claim. It was also reported that Drake had heat from the company for speaking out against intergender wrestling.

Drake’s first post-Impact booking has been announced for the Championship Wrestling From Hollywood promotion on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 16 from The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California. Drake will do battle with UWN TV Champion Scorpio Sky and Eric Watts in a Triple Threat.

Drake had a Twitter exchange today with former Impact executive John Gaburick, who returned to work for WWE after leaving Impact in late 2017. You can see their tweets below.

Gaburick responded to Drake’s Twitter statement and wrote, “Nice job kid. Class.”

Drake responded, ” Thank you, sir. I appreciate you. Thank you for the opportunity.”

As noted, there were rumors on Drake talking with WWE earlier this year, but that was never confirmed. We will keep you updated on any potential interest from WWE or AEW. Below is the full Twitter statement from earlier, along with the tweets from Drake, Gaburick and CWFH’s David Marquez:

“After 4 years with Impact Wrestling, some ups, some downs, I would like to thank them for the overall great experience. Through those years, I had the fortune of carrying 3 different title belts, having my own talk show (Fact of Life), and was always given the trust to craft my own promos, virtually from day 1. I appreciate the chance that was taken on me and the trust I was given, as well as the friends and experiences I gained along the way. I wish Impact Wrestling nothing but continued success and growth going forward. Today, I am OFFICIALLY a FREE AGENT,” the statement read.

Thank you, sir. I appreciate you. Thank you for the opportunity https://t.co/3ykrwjVkZr — Eli Drake (@TheEliDrake) June 4, 2019