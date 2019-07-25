Regarding plans for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dolph Ziggler will be wrestling on the show but there is no word yet on who his opponent will be. It was noted that Ziggler is not currently planned to wrestle The Miz or WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam, despite the MizTV angle on this week’s SmackDown. The Observer added that Shawn will not be returning to the ring for the big event in Toronto.

Another match currently listed on the internal SummerSlam line-up is Ricochet vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

There had been speculation on Elias and Samoa Joe vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods happening at SummerSlam, but the indication is that this will not be happening.

The Observer also noted that there are other SummerSlam match ideas being pitched, which haven’t been teased on TV at all. Some of the matches speculated on from TV include Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, and The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival.

As we’ve noted, Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is also reportedly planned for SummerSlam.

SummerSlam takes place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Below is the current announced card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor