As we previously reported, WWE will be holding another Draft in October. The Draft will be coinciding with the move of Smackdown Live to the FOX Network. The company are reportedly hoping to establish permanent RAW and SmackDown rosters following the SmackDown Fox premiere the week before. This is all part of a series of moves that are planned to ‘freshen up’ the presentation of WWE.

PWInsider recently reported that WWE will also be trying to create ‘stronger boundaries’ between the two brands. With the ‘Wild Card’ rule that has recently been in play we have seen stars from both RAW and Smackdown intermingle over the past few months.

It will be interesting to see how WWE’s television partners deal with the completely separate brands. When WWE first announced Roman Reigns’ move to Smackdown it was being reported that USA Network were unhappy that a top Superstar would no longer be on their network. With NXT now airing weekly on USA instead of the expected FS1 it’s also possible that WWE and FOX relations are also a little strained.