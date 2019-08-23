As we reported recently The Undertaker will be appearing at an upcoming WWE event at Madison Square Garden. This will be taking place on September 10th and will be a Smackdown Live taping.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter ‘Taker was actually not announced due to slow ticket sales. Reportedly Undertaker has been scheduled for this show for quite some time.

Undertaker is currently not scheduled for WWE’s Clash of Champions PPV show. This show takes place on September 14th, so it’s interesting that ‘Taker is appearing on the ‘go home show’ to the event. It’s also been noted that ‘Taker is not scheduled to wrestle on the Smackdown show from MSG, just appear. There’s a chance that WWE decides to book a match for ‘Taker at the Clash but it’s fairly unlikely.

There’s a possibility that they use Undertaker’s appearance to build to the debut on FOX in October. Smackdown Live will be premiering on FOX October 4th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. With the show being such a big opportunity for WWE to make as splash they may look to include the ‘Deadman’ in a featured match on the show. We will just have to see.