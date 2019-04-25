As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy reportedly suffered a leg injury at the April 20 WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin as The Hardy Boys defeated The Usos. Hardy appeared the next night in Rochester, MN to be in Matt Hardy’s corner for his win over Jimmy Uso, but he did not get physical and was said to be limping pretty bad. Hardy did not appear the following night in Sioux City, as Matt teamed with R-Truth for a win over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and he was not backstage for SmackDown on Tuesday.

Hardy appears to be suffering from a right knee injury, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and the severity of the injury is still unknown. Hardy has had a bad right knee since his 2015 dirt bike accident, and has worked with a torn PCL for the past four years.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that officials will have to make a decision on the titles this coming week as there are two versions going around from people close to the situation – one is that Hardy needs knee surgery and will have to do the title change, and the other is that he’s just banged up, but they’re not sure how bad.

It’s believed among the people in WWE who need to know Hardy’s status for storyline purposes that he is scheduled to undergo knee surgery this coming week after SmackDown. This could be why the injury is being kept a secret. People close to Hardy are saying he’s injured, but hopefully not too bad, and right now Jeff is just playing things safe, according to the Observer.

There’s on word yet on if The Hardy Boys will appear on Tuesday’s SmackDown in Columbus, OH, but they could end up doing a title change or an injury angle to write Jeff out.