WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander will be taking on AJ Styles this Sunday at Clash of Champions. This will be a homecoming for Alexander, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cedric is reportedly a talent who will be getting a revived push. Alexander is one of the talents that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman is reportedly ‘high’ on. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently mentioned that Heyman reportedly wants to give Cedric a “slow push” to the top of the card on WWE’s Monday Night RAW show. Reportedly Heyman has these types of slow pushes to the top of the card planned for a few RAW Superstars.

We have no news on the plan for this Sunday. However even if WWE opt to have Cedric lose against Styles his push will be continuing. It may be worth noting that Styles has been intertwined in the Universal Championship picture recently. There is potentially a chance that AJ loses the belt in a big win for Alexander and he moves on to take part in a main event feud. It is also worth noting however that Bray Wyatt is scheduled to face either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman at the next PPV Hell in a Cell.