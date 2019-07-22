As noted earlier, WWE recently released two top creative writers – SmackDown co-lead writer Steve Guerreri and RAW in-office lead writer Steve Oppenheim.

In an update, the two writers were let go this past Friday in what was said to be a Vince McMahon call, done to shake things up, according to PWInsider.

Guerreri worked creative since 2012 and held a lead writer position since 2014. He led the “at home” side of the blue brand creative team, working from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. In addition to working the red brand, Oppenheim also worked RAW and Main Event, and had been with WWE since 2011.

In another recent WWE creative change, the company has assigned Producers to work either the RAW brand or the SmackDown brand, instead of going back & forth between the two. One of the reasons for this change was because of previous instances where Producers would be on the road for live events, be sent home because they weren’t needed, then return for a TV taping at the end of their loop. This new change will see Producers work one specific loop, permanently assigned to their brand.