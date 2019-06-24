Word going around backstage at last night’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view is that Rey Mysterio is expected back in the ring in early July, according to PWInsider.

Rey’s return is being targeted for the July 8 RAW from Newark, New Jersey, but that has not been confirmed and is pending medical clearance. Rey should be back in action around that time.

Rey has been out of the ring since suffering a separated shoulder at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view last month. He won the WWE United States Title in that match, from Samoa Joe, but was forced to relinquish the title back to Joe a few weeks ago on RAW. Joe lost that title to Ricochet at WWE Stomping Grounds last night.

Rey did make a special appearance at last weekend’s WWE live event in San Diego, his hometown, but he’s not expected back in the WWE storylines for a few more weeks.