Sasha Banks and Vince McMahon reportedly had a meeting on Thursday, May 23.

There’s no word yet on what happened in the meeting, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that things are said to be better. It was also said that Banks could be back in action for WWE some time this summer, but nothing is official yet.

Banks’ WWE status has been up in the air since she reportedly tried to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 weekend. There were rumors that Banks was looking to sit out the rest of her WWE contract, but it looks like the meeting with Vince is going to lead to her return.